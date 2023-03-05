Colin Farrell is revealing his date for the 2023 Oscars.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Irish actor shared that he’d be bringing his 13-year-old son Henry along to Hollywood’s biggest night.
“We’re both wearing velvet tuxes,” said the proud dad, who is also a father to 19-year-old son James.
Farrell is up for Best Actor for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which has a total of nine Oscar nominations.
Farrell previously picked up the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at this year’s Golden Globes.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.