Colin Farrell gets his first Oscar nomination at the age of 46 for his work in "The Banshees of Inisherin". The Hollywood veteran has numerous accolades under his belt, but it's his work in the dark tragicomedy that has earned him a nomination for "Best Actor in a Leading Role".

Colin Farrell is revealing his date for the 2023 Oscars.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Irish actor shared that he’d be bringing his 13-year-old son Henry along to Hollywood’s biggest night.

“We’re both wearing velvet tuxes,” said the proud dad, who is also a father to 19-year-old son James.

Farrell is up for Best Actor for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which has a total of nine Oscar nominations.

Farrell previously picked up the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at this year’s Golden Globes.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.