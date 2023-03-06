Prince Harry is truly grateful for his wife.

Over the weekend, the Duke of Sussex appeared for a virtual event promoting his memoir Spare, sitting down for an intimate conversation with trauma and addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Maté.

During their talk, Harry opened up about the difference Meghan Markle has made in his life since he met and fell in love with her.

“My wife saved me,” the 38-year-old said, according to People. “I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself.”

He added, “My partner is an exceptional human being and I’m eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me.”

The conversation also touched on the subject of racism, with Harry explaining how being with Markle gave him a “crash course” in the experiences of people of colour.

“I think what people perhaps don’t understand is the pain that it causes to an individual is huge, but then the pain that it causes to society is immense,” he said.

In the recent docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, the Duke opened up about racism within the British royal family.

“In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias,” Harry said in the series. “The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.”