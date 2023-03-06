Hoda Kotb got emotional as she returned to “Today” on Monday after being away for the past few weeks due to a personal matter.

Kotb explained how her daughter Hope, 3, had been in the ICU, so she’d been off to take care of her.

The broadcaster told co-anchor and friend Savannah Guthrie, “My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week.

“I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Kotb then got choked up as she thanked the doctors and nurses for helping them.

“You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” she shared.

“I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

“I love you, too,” Guthrie replied.

Kotb’s return came after her absence was addressed on “Today” last week.

Craig Melvin told viewers, discussing why Guthrie wasn’t there either, “Savannah is at home, after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. And as for Hoda, a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing.

“We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.”