Fans think Justin Bieber may have gotten in on the rumoured feud brewing between Selena Gomez and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Over the weekend, the “Sorry” singer had a big bash celebrating his 29th birthday, but one of the party favours for guests has raised eyebrows.

In a post on his Instagram Story, music video director Alfredo Flores, who has worked with Bieber in the past, shared a photo of a silver lighter partygoers received that seems to take a real dig at Gomez.

“I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted,” reads an inscription on the lighter, which is topped by a cowboy hat.

Photo: Alfredo Flores/Instagram

While the inscription didn’t make direct reference to Gomez, many online have taken it as a shot at his ex, who he dated on and off from 2011 to 2018, when they finally split for good.

On Twitter, Gomez fans slammed Bieber for the perceived attack.

their whole world revolves around selena gomez. you are 5 years into marriage and still your ex is the main topic on your birthday? also posting your ex's tattoo 😭 imagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed. pic.twitter.com/n6nBvqzYiC — sel ✪ fan account (@selskarmaa) March 5, 2023

not justin bieber having a selena gomez themed party, truly embarrassing 🤭 — crash (@thecistem) March 5, 2023

Others defended Bieber, saying that there is no evidence the inscription on the lighter was referring to Gomez.

This lighter isn't about Selena!! Stop trying to make Justin the villain in this drama!! https://t.co/hyRyDeup2S — Jill 💙🌙🌌 (@makyin8736) March 6, 2023

Over the last few weeks, fans have been speculating about a feud between Gomez and Hailey, as well as her friend Kylie Jenner, with many reading their TikTok posts as subtle jabs at each other.

On one TikTok video about the alleged feud, both Jenner and Gomez commented, denying the claims.