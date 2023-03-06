Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adele made a fan’s dreams come true at her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday.

The singer was performing “When We Were Young” during the “Weekends with Adele” gig when she spotted newly-married couple Gaby and Evan in the audience.

Gaby was wearing her wedding gown, while Evan had his suit on, with the hitmaker asking them: “You got married today?” adding, “Congratulations!”

She then signed the bride’s dress.

READ MORE: Adele Jokes About Being ‘A Constant Meme’ After Viral Super Bowl Video

Gaby wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the special moment: “Weekends with Adele ✨ My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true.

“Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us 🥰”

READ MORE: Adele Becomes A Meme After Appearing To Shush Crowd Ahead Of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Adele also shared a snap of the moment as one of the pics in her “Weekend 14” photo dump on Instagram.

Evan posted a video as well, admitting it was his “most major fan girl moment.”