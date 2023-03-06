Selena Gomez is trying to spread some positivity.

Amid roiling fan speculation over a feud with Hailey Bieber, the “Only Murders in the Building” star took to TikTok to ask that fans take things down a notch.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Gets Fans Worked Up Over Alleged Jab At Selena Gomez With Party Favour Inscription

In the video post, Gomez shared some makeup tips with fans, but it was in the comments that she asked fans to “please, please be kinder.”

Gomez has since deleted the comments after they began to go viral online, but in them she wrote, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

She added, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Says Rumours That She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez Are ‘Reaching’

The comments came less than two weeks after Gomez took a short break from TikTok, telling followers at the time, “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.”

Her break came amid drama, in which fans have read into various social media posts by Gomez, Bieber, Kylie Jenner and others as evidence of a feud between them. Both Jenner and Gomez have denied any such feud.