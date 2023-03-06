Click to share this via email

Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer has welcomed her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of the little one’s toes.

She wrote, “sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰”

Jennifer’s mom Melinda then replied, “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.💗🥰💖” as her sister Phoebe commented, “❤️❤️❤️”

Martha Stewart was also among those sending their well-wishes, writing, “Best wishes to the three of you!”

Jennifer confirmed her and Nayel’s pregnancy news in November.

She shared a couple of cute photos on Instagram at the time, showing her cradling her baby bump.

Jennifer, who married her other half in October 2021, captioned the post: “thankful. 💚🍼”

Melinda gushed in the comments section: “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents. 💖”

Bill and Melinda announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage in 2021.