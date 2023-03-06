Madonna supported her 29-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Popper, during his latest boxing match on Friday night.

The Queen of Pop shared several photos of her rooting ringside for her boxing beau to her Instagram Story on Friday. She kept her look lowkey as she sported an all-black ensemble with a hat with the phrase “Spiritually Hungry” inscribed on it while watching her Popper defeat his opponent.

Madonna — Photo: Instagram Story/@madonna

The “Like A Prayer” singer, 64, began seeing Popper last month after breaking things off with her model boyfriend, Andrew Darnell.

One photo shows Popper smiling in a red tank top and boxing shorts with his arm locked around the “Hung Up” superstar.

(L-R): Joshua Popper and Madonna — Photo: Instagram Story/@madonna

The power couple made themselves public in an Instagram upload on Popper’s page last week, which featured Madonna cuddling up close to the athlete after another boxing victory.

“Another W for the books!!” celebrated Popper alongside the photos. “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”