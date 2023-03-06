Cowabunga!

On Monday, Paramount Pictures dropped the new trailer for the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” animated movie, from producer Seth Rogen.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” the official description reads. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Paramount Pictures

The trailer gives TMNT fans a look at the franchise’s brand new animation style, which combines computer animation with a traditional hand-drawn look reminiscent of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

It also gives a look at the hilarious dynamic between the classic characters Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael.

Produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, the film is directed by Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) and written by Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”).

The voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” opens in theatres August 4.