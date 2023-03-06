Turns out that $34.5 million mansion isn’t Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s dream home, after all.

It was reported last month that the pair were in escrow on a home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

However, TMZ have now claimed they’ve dropped out of the purchase.

Sources told the site that the showbiz couple were meant to close escrow on Friday, but pulled out just before.

They’d reportedly been spotted at a nearby mansion on Tuesday, just days before they decided to pull the plug on the $34.5m home.

Affleck and Lopez seemingly move quickly, as TMZ’s insiders also claimed the pair were now in escrow on a different house. But, it’s unclear if it’s the one they visited on Tuesday.

The duo were said to have visited another home as well last week, with at least one of the properties allegedly going for more than twice what they were going to spend on the $34.5m house.

TMZ stated this was at least the second property Affleck and Lopez had been in escrow on before “but bailed on at the last minute.”

ET revealed last month that Lopez had listed her family home in Bel Air, California for $42,500,000. She and Affleck tied the knot last summer.