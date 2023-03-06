Emma Heming Willis is pleading for more care and understanding from the paparazzi, given her husband Bruce Willis’ recent diagnosis with dementia.

The 44-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 5, to share a recent encounter in which the paparazzi called on the actor while he was grabbing coffee with close friends.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” recounted Heming.

“This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” she stated in the short video. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

Heming firmly concluded her statement: “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the ‘woohoo’-ing and the ‘yippee ki-yays’… just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Heming and Willis tied the knot in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Her call to the paparazzi came after Willis’ family announced on Instagram that the “Die Hard” actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a few weeks ago.