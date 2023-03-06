Click to share this via email

Kerry Washington got to walk the red carpet draped in history.

On Sunday night, the “Scandal” star attended the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors in Hollywood wearing the same dress Whitney Houston once wore in 1996.

“No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996 😱. Sooooooo incredibly special,” she wrote in an Instagram post modelling the dress and singing along to Houston’s “I Have Nothing”.

Houston wore the elegant red halter dress to the 1996 BET Walk of Fame Awards ceremony, where she performed a number of songs, including a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for her late father John Houston.

She also performed her iconic take on “I Will Always Love You” at the ceremony.

In the comments on Washington’s post, fans were loving her in Houston’s dress.

“I guarantee Whitney is honored an iconic queen like you is wearing it. Now two gorgeous queens have worn it. ❤️,” wrote one person.

Another added, “This is a colliding of worlds that I never knew I needed.”