After fans discovered that the pair have been wearing matching necklaces for months, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss may have a stronger connection than once thought.

Fans with a keen eye noticed that the duo had been rocking identical lightning bolt pendants over the last few months. Sandoval, 29, wears his daily while Leviss goes on and off with hers depending on the fit.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars’ secret relationship became public knowledge on Friday, March 3, when Sandoval’s long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, dumped him after discovering his “full-on affair” with Leviss.

Fans observed Leviss wearing her pendant back in October 2022 during BravoCon.

An insider told Page Six that the pair’s affair “began last summer” and that Leviss has “slept over [at] Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town.”

Their co-star James Kennedy confirmed the couple’s closed-door relationship in an Instagram direct message to the Hollywood gossip account Deuxmoi, stating that the affair began “7 months ago” in July 2022.