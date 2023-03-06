Click to share this via email

Gwendlyn Brown is making her pitch to have a big star marry her and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the “Sister Wives” star shared that she had slid into “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge’s DMs to ask her to officiate her wedding.

“please officiate my wedding jennifer coolidge,” she wrote to the actress, “please please please please please i love you.”

In a caption she asked fans, “do you think it’ll work.”

So far, there hasn’t been any word on whether Coolidge has actually responded.

Brown announced in late November that she and Queiroz had gotten engaged in a post on Instagram.

Last month, she shared photos from their engagement party.