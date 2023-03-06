Click to share this via email

Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi had Paris Fashion Week attendees seeing double at Stella McCartney’s womenswear showing on Monday morning.

The 14-year-old bore an uncanny resemblance to his father while arriving at Manège de l’Ecole Militairev with his younger sister Vida, 12, and their model mother, Camila Alves.

The family’s youngest sibling, 10-year-old Livingston, wasn’t in attendance that day.

The famous family colour coordinated their looks with a creamy beige palette—Brazilian supermodel Alves elegantly led the family in a blazer, crop top, high-waisted pleated pants and a wide-brim hat.

(L-R): Levi McConaughey, Camila Alves, Vida McConaughey — Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty

Levi opted for a tartan plaid ensemble, while Vida stayed neutral in an illustrated dress.

The supermodel mom’s appearance at the fall-winter 2023-2024 collection comes just days after she was aboard the Lufthansa Flight 469, which experienced significant turbulence, leaving several passengers injured.

She shared a quick video on her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, showing flight food scattered on the plane floor. She thanked those who helped while describing the situation as “chaos.”