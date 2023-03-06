Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi had Paris Fashion Week attendees seeing double at Stella McCartney’s womenswear showing on Monday morning.
The 14-year-old bore an uncanny resemblance to his father while arriving at Manège de l’Ecole Militairev with his younger sister Vida, 12, and their model mother, Camila Alves.
READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Aboard Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing
The family’s youngest sibling, 10-year-old Livingston, wasn’t in attendance that day.
The famous family colour coordinated their looks with a creamy beige palette—Brazilian supermodel Alves elegantly led the family in a blazer, crop top, high-waisted pleated pants and a wide-brim hat.
Levi opted for a tartan plaid ensemble, while Vida stayed neutral in an illustrated dress.
READ MORE: Priscilla Presley To Lend Voice To ‘Agent Elvis’ Animated Series
The supermodel mom’s appearance at the fall-winter 2023-2024 collection comes just days after she was aboard the Lufthansa Flight 469, which experienced significant turbulence, leaving several passengers injured.
She shared a quick video on her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, showing flight food scattered on the plane floor. She thanked those who helped while describing the situation as “chaos.”