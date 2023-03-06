Gigi Hadid is weighing in on that nepotism debate.

The star, who is the daughter of Dutch model and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid and luxury property developer Mohamed Hadid, said in an interview with the Sunday Times, “Technically I’m a nepotism baby. My parents came from very little.

“I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege,” the Daily Mail said she added.

She went on, “My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.'”

Hadid, who nabbed her first modelling gig at age just 2 for Guess, also insisted she didn’t think she was the “prettiest person in the world” and could “probably do” with some Botox.

Hadid’s comments come after her fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber spoke about being the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Gerber recently told Elle of whether people have made assumptions about how she launched her career, “I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.

“With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”