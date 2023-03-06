Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden struggle to piece together their memories amidst a looming spy scheme in the action-packed trailer for Prime Video’s “Citadel”.

Prime Video released the new trailer on Monday, March 6, and the series appears packed with questions and suspense. The show is directed by the Russo Brothers, the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

The spy thriller depicts two former agents, Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Jonas), whose memories have been wiped of all recollection after the downfall of their spy agency, Citadel, an establishment loyal to no government. The two are then tapped to come together to stop the growth of a new world order.

“Tell me you’ve never felt like you should be somewhere else, doing something else,” Mason tells a reluctant Nadia. “Tell me you’ve never seen my face before.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh — Photo: Prime Video

Nadia is immediately hostile towards him, but Mason continues explaining: “I was on a train. There was an explosion. I couldn’t remember anything, except you.”

Mason’s fragmented memory appears accurate, as Bernard Olick (Stanley Tucci) confirms his suspicions.

“Who you were was Citadel — a spy agency loyal to no nation,” states Bernard. “Eight years ago, we were double-crossed by one of our own.”

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Richard Madden as Mason Kane — Photo: Prime Video

Mason and Nadia must join forces despite their wiped memories and rebuild an alliance to fight a nefarious spy agency, Manticore, with dark plans for the world.

“You need to remember the past to save the future,” Bernard says.

“Citadel” premieres on Prime Video on April 28.