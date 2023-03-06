Jenna Ortega is excited about working with The Weeknd.

Speaking with ET Canada, the “Scream VI” star talked about getting to star opposite the Canadian artist in his first major film role.

“Well, what I can say about Abel is he’s genuinely such a sweetheart,” she said of the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. “I was instantly comfortable. He’s just very respectful and very collaborative.”

News of the film first broke last week, with Variety reporting that Barry Keoghan will also star in the film, directed by Trey Edward Shults (“Waves”) and co-written by Shults, Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim.

“The team on that project is really, really wonderful,” Ortega continued. “And I think that, you know, sometimes you don’t really know how much you can say, but they’ve all been immensely collaborative and wanting to know my voice and my opinion. And that’s always a really wonderful feeling when you’re stepping onto a set for the first time.”

The film doesn’t have an announced title yet, but The Weeknd has reportedly been developing the project for some time, based on his own original idea.

Meanwhile, the musician is also set to star in the upcoming HBO series “The Idol”, which he co-created with Fahim and “Euphoria” executive producer and director Sam Levinson.