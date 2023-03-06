Halle Bailey is on cloud nine.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share the celebratory news that she officially is the face of the new “Little Mermaid” doll in a short video.

“omg the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character brb gonna go cry now …” emotionally wrote the starlet alongside the video.

omg 🥹💗the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character 🥹💕brb gonna go cry now … pic.twitter.com/NKn0H0mssT — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2023

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all,” began Bailey before surprising fans with the news. “I am gonna cry. This is the new Little Mermaid doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me and to have one that looks like me, that’s my favourite Disney character is very surreal. And look — she even has my mole. See!”

“I’m just stunned. I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m going to steal this, take it home, and hide it forever,” finished Bailey as she hugged the doll.

Fans in the comment section were just as happy, writing: “So excited & happy for you!!! My coins are ready to buy this doll and see the movie”.

Another user was just as emotional, stating: “no bc this has me tearing up you deserve it QUEEN”.

“The Little Mermaid” is slated to hit theatres on May 26, 2023.