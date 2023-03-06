Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The next instalment in the “Alien” franchise is set to take off.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced that the ninth entry in the series will begin production on March 9 in Budapest, with Cailee Spaeny starring.

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix ‘Rewrote Napoleon’, Says Ridley Scott

Joining Spaeny (“Mare of Easattown”) in the cast are Aileen Wu (“Away from Home”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Marced (“Rosaline”) and Spike Fearn (“The Batman”).

The film tells the story of “a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead”, “Don’t Breathe”) is directing the film, with original “Alien” director Ridley Scott serving as a poroducer through his Scott Free banner.

The screenplay is written by Alvarez and his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

READ MORE: Paul Mescal In Talks To Star In Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’

Along with the new feature film, “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley has also been hard at work developing a TV series based on the franchise for FX.

The most recent entries in the series, the prequels 2012’s “Prometheus” and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant” were directed by Scott.