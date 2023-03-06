Keanu Reeves is as humble as ever, and the “John Wick: Chapter 4” cast would definitely agree.

Reeves sat down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté while promoting the flick, with her commenting on him being called the internet’s boyfriend because he has a reputation for his kindness.

She also mentioned that he’s stayed very humble despite fame and fortune and asks what grounds him.

Reeves replied, “Humility. I don’t know. I mean, I’m just an actor, I’m just a guy. I’m just trying to do the best I can. Hopefully people like what I do, you know?”

Chanté then asked his co-star Laurence Fishburne whether he was as kind in real life as people say he is.

Fishburne, who plays Bowery King in the sequel, insisted, “He’s kinder, yeah. He’s much kinder than people say he is. He’s a very gentle, highly intelligent man. Really thoughful and gifted and incredibly patient. Yeah, he has a lot of grace, Keanu.”

Canada’s Shamier Anderson, who plays Tracker in the film, and Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Shimazu, agreed.

Sanada told Chanté, “Yeah, more than kind. You know, he’s special. Always… [the] most humble person on set, in real life and shy, but [such a] hard worker and very hard to himself, but very kind to others. He’s exactly the samurai, I think.”

See Reeves talk more about the upcoming “John Wick” flick in the clip below.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens March 24.