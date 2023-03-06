Paris Hilton continues to revisit past traumas and explain her side of the story.

The “Simple Life” star expresses in her forthcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, that she felt pressured into filming her infamous sex tape with Rick Salomon in 2001 when she was only 19.

According to an excerpt obtained by the Times of London, Hilton writes: “He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it.”

Hilton was immediately reluctant at first.

“I always told him, ‘I can’t. It’s too embarrassing.'”

The entrepreneur and reality TV mogul details how Salomon, who is 10 years older than her, threatened to leave her if she didn’t partake in the video.

“He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games.”

Hilton then explains how the famous gambler, who she refers to as ‘Scum’ in the memoir, began profiting off the tape years later in 2004.

“He said he had every right to sell something that belonged to him — something that had a lot of financial value,” she writes. “More value than my privacy, obviously. My dignity. My future. Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me.”