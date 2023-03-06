Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne discuss starring in a comedy together in an interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

Chanté suggests to both actors that it’s time they linked up for a comedy.

Reeves is all for it, sayingm “Yeah, that would be fun. He’s funny. He’s got a wonderful sense of humour and [is] marvellous. I mean, legend. So yeah, that’d be fun.”

The actor suggests a “road comedy.”

Fishburne adds of a possible comedy with his “John Wick: Chapter 4” co-star: “We could, but… because Keanu is really funny. When he’s funny, he’s really funny. And I don’t know if I’m that funny.”

Chanté also asks Reeves if he’d ever be up for a cameo in something like “Yellowstone”.

He insists, “I’d love to do a western, so yeah, sure.”

Elsewhere in his chat, Chanté asks Reeves how he feels about being the internet’s boyfriend because he has a reputation for his kindness.

She also mentions that he’s stayed very humble despite fame and fortune and asks what grounds him.

Reeves replies, “Humility. I don’t know. I mean, I’m just an actor, I’m just a guy. I’m just trying to do the best I can. Hopefully people like what I do, you know?”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens March 24.