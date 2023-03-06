Click to share this via email

IFC Films has unveiled a new poster for “Paint”, an upcoming comedy starring Owen Wilson as a public television painter strikingly resembling the iconic Bob Ross.

Starring alongside Wilson, “Paint” features Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer. Brit McAdams directs the film.

“Paint” will follow Owens as Carl Nargle, Vermont’s top public television painter who believes he has everything he wants: a signature perm, a custom van, and constantly adoring fans. However, his life gets turned upside down when a younger, better artist steals the attention from Carl and puts everything he loves in jeopardy.

Owen Wilson in ‘Paint’ — Photo: IFC Films

The newly released poster features Wilson looking extremely campy with a retro perm, embroidered shirt and a Bob Rossesque background of mountains and forestry behind him.

Paint is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.