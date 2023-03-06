The new “Scream” movie has a moment fans have been waiting for.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, “Scream VI” star Jenna Ortega talks about getting to punch Courteney Cox on screen in the new sequel.

The scene happens early in the film, with Ortega’s character Tara laying into Cox’s iconic reporter Gale Weathers.

“That was a long time coming, I’ll tell ya,” the actress joked. “Me and Courteney, just the entire time were [laughing].”

Ortega also revealed, “That was actually improvised. That was an incredible experience. And I feel like the way that was scripted, and the way that that went down was really epic.”

The actress and her co-star, Melissa Barrera, also tried their hands at guessing how many times their characters stabbed the villain Ghostface in the film.

“Oh, God. I think it would be in the fifties,” Barrera laughed.

“Yeah, we tried to count at some point,” Ortega admitted.

Barrera continued, “It’s ridiculous, because I know that this movie starts, and I say I stabbed him 22 times, right? So, like, we counted the ones in the last movie, and I know they wanted more in this one, so they just let me go for it. I had shoulder pain after that day. I’m not going to lie.”