The “Vanderpump Rules” scandal will play out right before audiences.

The show has been rocked by the rumour its stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix split was caused by an affair with Raquel Leviss.

Executive Producer Andy Cohen is now revealing that the entire scandal and its fallout was captured live on the show.

“You may have heard rumours the cameras were up over the weekend. Yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone, getting reactions, and filming,” he explained on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”. “So, you will see this play out, in a sense, this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before the reunion.”

The show is currently airing its tenth season which debuted on Feb. 8. Each season typically culminates in a reunion special hosted by Cohen that sees the cast catching up.

As for the host, he had his own theories regarding the timeline of the alleged affair.

“I think this was going on during BravoCon, for six or seven months – BravoCon was in October,” he said, referencing the annual convention for the network. “So there was [a] video people were posting of Tom and the extras. I was at that show. I was standing there, Raquel’s behind me, and Ariana’s in front of me. You can see how they’re both looking at Sandoval. It’s wild.”

While watching the drama unfold on reality TV is part of its charm, Cohen also wanted to remind fans that these were real people on the show and not characters. There were real emotions at play.

“These are real people. People have to remember that. These are real people,” he added. “These are real people, this is a real relationship and so you do have to keep that in mind. For us watching, it’s a T.V. show and a soap opera in a way, so it’s weird, but these are real people.”

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.