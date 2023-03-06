Colin Farrell on the set of "The Penguin"

Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot is back!

On Monday, Colin Farrell was spotted in New York on the set of the upcoming limited series “The Penguin”, back in costume as the iconic villain.

The series, which was announced last year as an HBO Max original, is a spin-off of the Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman”.

Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Farrell’s costume and makeup retains his character’s look from the blockbuster film, rendering him nearly unrecognizable as the Gotham City crime lord.

He was also wearing a purple suit jacket, in keeping with many classic depictions of the character.

Filming on the series is expected to last through a good chunk of 2023, with a release date still to be announced.

The plot of the series remains under wraps, though it is expected to pick up in the aftermath of the events of “The Batman”.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that actor Clancy Brown had been added to the cast, playing the gangster Salvatore Maroni, along with actors Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

Lauren LeFranc serves as showrunner on the series, with Craig Zobel directing the first three episodes, and “The Batman” director Matt Reeves executive producing.