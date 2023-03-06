Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa think they might be done having kids after recently welcoming their newest addition — baby son Tristan.

The couple, who just launched their new show “The Flipping El Moussas”, chat to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about whether they want to add to their little family in the future.

Heather insists, “You never know, right? You never know what’s going to happen. I do think that Tristan is going to be our only one together because we already have Taylor and Brayden,” referencing the two kids Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

The “Selling Sunset” star continues, “We have our marriage, we have careers. And I think being such an obsessed mom, it’s hard to want to go back to work. It’s hard to want to go back to filming. It’s hard to want to do other things besides just be with him. So I think I’m tapped out.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the pair reveal how filming their new show made them stronger as a couple.

Tarek tells us, “Absolutely, yeah. We had so much fun filming the show, you know, and I’ve been flipping houses for a really long time. To bring Heather in and get a different perspective on the business has been extremely beneficial. I mean, the designs, we knocked them out of the park. Well, she did.

“We did some really fun and exciting projects, so I’m really excited to share [them] with everyone.”

Heather adds, “I learned a lot from him. You know, he’s an expert flipper. He’s been doing this for so many years and he’s, I think, the best in the world. I mean, you are my husband but I do think he is the best in the world. So, I got the best teacher. And flipping houses is hard, but so much fun. I have to say, like I love it. I brought my real estate expertise in to flipping, and I think I’m a decent designer.”