LL Cool J is proud of his “NCIS” experience.

On Sunday night, the actor spoke with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté on the red carpet for the series wrap party on the final season of Global’s “NCIS: Los Angeles”.

Asked what the show has meant to him over the last 14 seasons, LL said, “It’s meant I’ve matured a lot. Learned a lot. Learned humility, you know what I’m saying? Learned that your decisions affect the people around you. Learned to be just mindful that there are people from all walks of life involved in this business and you have to respect them all.”

He continued, “It’s not only about the glamour jobs in front of the camera or even right behind the camera. There are other people, you know, there’s craft service, there’s props, there’s armourers, there’s all of these people. And I learned to respect them more. So I gained a newfound respect just for people working every day trying to make it. It was dope.”

As for whether there were tears on the set during shooting on the final day, LL isn’t spilling any tea.

I’m not going to tell you who was crying, you know, so I’m not going to tell nobody,” he said, though he added, “I felt it, I felt the vibes, I felt it. But you know, we’re not going to bite pillows, we’re going to keep it together.”

The actor went on, “I feel energy from all the people around me. I just believe that it’s not about what you lost. It’s about what you gain when things end, that those are new beginnings. So it’s really about focus, you know what I mean? What are you focused on? Are you focused on, ‘Oh, no, this is over,’ or are you focused on, ‘Okay, what’s my next adventure?'”

As for whether that next adventure might be an appearance in another of the “NCIS” shows, LL said, “You never know. I mean, anything’s possible. Never say never. I haven’t heard that, but never say never.“

“NCIS: Los Angeles” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global, with the two-part series finale coming to a close on May 21.