Keanu Reeves never forgets his roots.

The Toronto-raised actor recently hosted an Ask-Me-Anything thread on Reddit where fans could ask the celebrity any questions.

He answered questions about souvenirs he’s taken from sets (a watch and wedding ring from “John Wick”, a sword from “47 Ronin” and a red pill from “The Matrix”) to the possibility of appearing on the “Hot Ones” interview show (unlikely, since he’s afraid of the spicy wings).

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves And Laurence Fishburne Talk Teaming Up For Possible Comedy: ‘That Would Be Fun’

When it comes to his favourite sports team, however, Reeves showed his hometown some love.

“… any Canadian Olympic team,” he answered when asked his favourite sports team, before adding, “But in the NHL, hometown-Toronto Maple Leafs.”

The 58-year-old is a well-known supporter of the team, having even played rep hockey for North Toronto in the Metro Toronto Hockey League, which is now the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

The actor also teased the upcoming fourth entry in the “John Wick” franchise, hinting the newest film would be action-packed.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reacts To Being Named The Internet’s Boyfriend, Reveals How He Stays Grounded Despite Fame And Fortune

When asked which of the films was the most difficult to shoot, he wrote, “Chapter 4…. it has the most action, gloriously.”

“John Wick 4” will hit theatres on Mar. 24.