After recently debuting their duet “The Thing That Wrecks You”, country star Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams joined forces yet again, this time delivering the official music video, released on Monday.

Directed by Adams, the nearly four minute clip sees the two running hastily toward each other through a dimly lit tunnel, knowing they’re bound to collide.

Townes, whose latest project Masquerades was released last April, spoke about what it was like to work with Adams, a project that came about after a chance encounter in a stairway.

“From a Fed-Ex letter to travelling across a loading dock in a music video, this whole adventure has been insane!,” she said of the collaboration. “It was amazing working with him in this experience.”

Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams — Photo: Courtesy of Sony Music Canada

“The Thing That Wrecks You” offers a preview at new music from Townes, who produced the track alongside her band’s guitarist, Jaxon Hargrove. The song was recorded in-studio with her touring band and with Adams adding his own guitar prowess, plus his vocals.

Townes’ Masquerades was named album of the Year at the 2022 CCMA Awards and is nominated for Country Album of the Year at the upcoming 2023 JUNO Awards, where she will also perform.

This summer, fans can see her perform live on her “SIDE A + B TOUR.”