Heather Rae El Moussa is glad former “Selling Sunset” villain Christine Quinn has left the show.

Heather chats to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté alongside her husband Tarek to promote their brand new show, “The Flipping El Moussas”.

As Chanté questions how filming “Selling Sunset”s upcoming season 6 was without Christine, Heather responds: “I haven’t talked about her in a long time. It was actually really nice.

“I mean, there’s always some drama, you know? You put a bunch of women together and drama just happens. But, it was a different type of drama without having her around. And it was a breath of fresh air to not have her around, to be honest. I enjoyed it more, so I’m glad she’s not around.”

It was confirmed that Christine, who had multiple arguments with multiple people on the show over the years, would not be returning last August.

Christine Quinn in “Selling Sunset”. — Netflix

Heather isn’t sure whether there will be a new villain to take her place, smiling and telling Chanté: “Who would we say the villain is?”

She adds, “You’ll have to see,” insisting she also doesn’t see everything that goes on during filming.

Heather says, “There’s a lot of things going on behind-the-scenes and a lot of s**t talking, you know?”