Chris O’Donnell is reflecting on 14 seasons in the “NCIS” universe.

On Sunday night, the actor spoke with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté on the red carpet at the wrap party for the final season of Global’s “NCIS: Los Angeles”.

Asked if he got emotional shooting the final episode of the long-running action series, he admitted that he did.

“I was very emotional two nights ago, when we wrapped up, more than I expected,” O’Donnell said. “It was a strange feeling, coming to the set for the last time, but when it’s final-final, and you say goodbye, it’s just, it all comes back. You realize there’s too many people in the room to say goodbye to. There’s too many people to express how you feel about them. It’s just been so many shared experiences, and it’s a lot of time with a group of people. It’s intense for 14 years.”

But when asked if there was crying on the set, O’Donnell said that he got pretty choked up himself.

“I couldn’t speak,” he said. “I had trouble forming words. And I think that’s healthy. I think it’s good. I really love this whole crew and the cast and everyone that we work together. It’s it’s so hard to get one of these shows to work. And when you get one that works, and the rhythm that we had, it was just kind of magic in a bottle, and we I think we all feel really blessed and fortunate and thankful.”

O’Donnell also revealed that he took his chair from the set as a memento, along with items like a vest and his badge.

He joked, “I could volunteer and maybe pull some people over once in a while.”

As for whether his character might pop up in any “NCIS” shows down the road, the actor said, “There are no plans for that right now in my world. But, you know, never say never.”

“NCIS: Los Angeles” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global, with the two-part series finale coming to a close on May 21.