Avril Lavigne and Tyga as good as confirmed their romance after they were photographed kissing on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week.

The singer was seen cozying up to musician Tyga after they attended Mugler x Hunter Schafer party in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. () — Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Earlier they were photographed in the front row at the Ottolinger show during Paris Fashion Week.

The appearance comes after rumours of a romance between the two after Lavigne’s split from fiancé Mod Sun.

The “Love Sux” singer attended the show in an oversized white shirt with black writing along the sleeves and a black-and-white pleated skirt. She finished the look with a stylish pair of metallic boots.

Avril Lavigne, Tyga – Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID

Tyga rocked a pair of baggy cargo pants and an oversized grey parka at her side.

Mod Sun and Lavigne revealed their breakup in late February after 10 months together. The announcement came amid sightings of Lavigne and Tyga dining together in public, but her rep stated they were just friends at the time.

A rep for Mod Sun seemed to hint the split came as a surprise to him, stating at the time, “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”