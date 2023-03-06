The trailer for Disney+’s upcoming original limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things” starring Kathryn Hahn has arrived.

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, the series follows Clare (Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

The official synopsis reads: “When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humour in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.”

“Tiny Beautiful Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada

The two-minute clip, which pulls at viewers heartstrings, hears Clare ask herself, “How did I get so far from the person I wanted to be?”

Broken is a beautiful place to start. 💜#TinyBeautifulThings premieres April 7, only on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/EIQmxAhw2j — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 6, 2023

“Tiny Beautiful Things” also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler and Michaela Watkins.

The series is created by Liz Tigelaar and produced by ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine. Emmy award nominee, Hahn, also serves as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and more.

All eight episodes of “Tiny Beautiful Things” will premiere on Friday, April 7 exclusively on Disney+ in Canada.