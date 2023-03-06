“Creed III” is a knockout at the box offices.

The third entry in the boxing film franchise debuted last weekend to $58.7 million in sales. The film overtook “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to take number one at the theatres.

Analysts had initially predicted the film to earn $30 million, with the first film earning $29 million in 2015 and “Creed II” opening to $35 million in 2018, via Associated Press.

This film serves as both Jonathan Majors’ debut in the series as well as star Michael B. Jordan’s feature directorial debut. The “Rocky” spin-off film is the first in the franchise to not feature Sylvester Stallone who departed from the franchise due to creative differences.

“This is beyond all of our expectations. And we knew that we had something special — we tested the movie and it tested great, but the public responded so resoundingly to it,” said Erik Lomis, MGM’s head of distribution. “Everything went right here starting with the movie itself … It was just up to us not to break it when they gave it to us and we didn’t.”

Fans embraced the film, with “Creed III” being rated 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences giving it an A- CinemaScore.

Will Smith also praised the film’s success on Instagram in a post.

“DAMN!!! Huuuuge congrats to @michaelbjordan, Jonathan Majors and the whole Creed III family!” he captioned the post.

“$100M worldwide and biggest domestic opening for a sports film ever! It’s CRAZY! Y’all Go See It,” he wrote alongside photos of the cast and promotional images for the phone.

“Creed III” is playing in theatres now.