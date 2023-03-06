Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Evans attempts to make a grand romantic gesture in the new trailer for the highly anticipated romantic action-adventure “Ghosted”.

After travelling 5000 miles to surprise a girl he’s only met once, things quickly take a turn for Evans’ character in the Apple Original Film.

READ MORE: Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans Never Ghosted Her

The official synopsis reads: “Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

“Ghosted” — Photo: Apple Original Films

READ MORE: Ana de Armas Explains How Social Media Led To The Demise Of Movie Stars

Alongside de Armas and Evans, who also serves as a producer, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan.

“Ghosted” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on April 21.

Watch the trailer in the clip above.