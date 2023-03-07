Aubrey O’Day is sharing some sad news.

Speaking with E! News, the 39-year-old Danity Kane singer said that she had suffered a miscarriage, just two months after revealing her pregnancy on the SPiN Awards red carpet.

“I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” O’Day said. “This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

She continued, “I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Despite the loss, O’Day said that she is keeping positive about the possibility of becoming a mother down the road.

“When my baby is ready, he/she will come, and forever be my grateful miracle,” she said.

The singer also talked about why she decided to go public with her miscarriage.

“I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!”

In a post on Instagram the same day she revealed her miscarriage, O’Day shared some wisdom with her followers.

“I wouldn’t change anything. I think that it’s important to let things happen, and stay ‘happened’,” she wrote.

“People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together,” O’Day added. “Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one. 🤍”