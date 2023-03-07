Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne and Tyga aren’t hiding their blossoming romance.

On Monday, the pair were spotted at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week, and were photographed sharing a smooch.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne – Photo Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Speaking to People, a source said, “Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

The new couple have previously been seen out together in public, arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at a Paris restaurant last week.

Late last month, they were also seen out together in Los Angeles.

Lavigne’s new romance comes just a month after news broke that she and fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” a source had told People at the time.