Lewis Capaldi has been left “devastated” after being forced to cancel some tour dates after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

The musician was due to perform in Zurich and Milan this week. However, he wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Monday confirming both shows would have to be postponed.

Capaldi wrote, “Zurich & Milan, I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this. As lots of you know, for the past few nights of (the) tour I’ve been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.”

He went on, “I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got Bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least 3 days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.”

zurich🇨🇭& milan 🇮🇹 am so so sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/czIiQ8aFKf — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 6, 2023

The “Before You Go” hitmaker confirmed he’d arranged new dates for the postponed gigs already, writing: “Milan, the show will now be on Wednesday May 31st 2023 and Zurich the show will now be on Wednesday 28th June 2023. All original tickets for the shows will be valid, you don’t need to do anything else.”

Capaldi concluded, “Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.”

The singer’s message comes after fans took over singing “Someone You Loved” during a gig in Frankfurt, Germany, after Capaldi experienced Tourette’s tics on stage.

