Cher is teaming up with her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards to work on some new music.

The 76-year-old, who was first romantically linked to 37-year-old Edwards in November, told E! News: “I’m going to England to make two albums.

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

“I think like any artist,” she teased of the music, adding: “When you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

As well as new music, there could also be a tour on the way, with Cher telling the publication, “I’m trying to get myself in shape.”

Cher was speaking at the premiere for “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” when she made the comments, with her also speaking to ET’s Denny Directo at the event.

When told she seemed happy with Edwards, she responded, “Yes I am.”

Cher previously confirmed the relationship and went into more details about the couple’s 40-year age gap on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in December.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”