Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t want to be a part of Chris Rock’s narrative.

Speaking to People, a source close to the actress reacted to the comedian’s recent “Selective Outrage” comedy special, in which he addresses the infamous Oscars slap.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap For the First Time: ‘Hell Yeah, It Hurt!’

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the source said. “Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.”

They added, “Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.”

At last year’s Academy Awards, Rock joked about Pinkett Smith’s closely shorn hairstyle, a result of her alopecia, which prompted her husband Will Smith to walk up onstage and slap the host live during the broadcast.

In his Netflix comedy special, Rock discusses some of his history with the Smiths and the Oscars, including their stance against the awards in 2016 in support of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

At the time, many had called out the Oscars for not nominating or rewarding enough Black performers, including Will, who had failed to secure a Best Actor nod for his performance in “Concussion”.

“Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for ‘Concussion’. And then he gives me a f**king concussion,” Rock joked.

But the source pushed back on Rock’s assertions, saying, “Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?”

They added, “She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job.”

READ MORE: Chris Rock Said ‘Everything He Wanted To Say’ About Will Smith Slap: ‘He’s Ready To Move On,’ Source Says

Also during his special, Rock went on to say, “I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f**k? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it. That’s what the f**k happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this b***h. She started this s**t. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”

That language didn’t sit well with the insider, who said they “were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b***h in referring to Jada.”

But it sounds like Jada is keeping out of the drama as much as possible, concerning herself with her own endeavours.

“Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year,” the source said.