Nick Cannon might be adding yet another new addition to his family.

The father of 12 took to Instagram on Monday to write: “Expect some big news tomorrow … 👀🍼.”

This prompted fans to believe he might be announcing baby No. 13 is on the way.

Credit: Instagram/Nick Cannon

Cannon most recently welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Dec. 14 with model Alyssa Scott; the pair’s second baby together.

Last month, he spoke to ET about whether he’s done having kids.

“Yeah, yeah [laughs] yeah,” he laughed, but added, “God decides when we’re done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reacts To Mariah Carey And Daughter Monroe’s Viral TikTok Moments (Exclusive)

He said of being thrilled with the future he’s set up for his kids, “It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Suggests A New Year’s Resolution For Nick Cannon: ‘A Vasectomy?’

As well as newest daughter Halo Marie, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.