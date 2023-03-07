Nick Cannon might be adding yet another new addition to his family.
The father of 12 took to Instagram on Monday to write: “Expect some big news tomorrow … 👀🍼.”
This prompted fans to believe he might be announcing baby No. 13 is on the way.
Cannon most recently welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Dec. 14 with model Alyssa Scott; the pair’s second baby together.
Last month, he spoke to ET about whether he’s done having kids.
“Yeah, yeah [laughs] yeah,” he laughed, but added, “God decides when we’re done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”
He said of being thrilled with the future he’s set up for his kids, “It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].
“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”
As well as newest daughter Halo Marie, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.