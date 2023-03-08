Nick Cannon set social media ablaze earlier this week when he revealed a big announcement was coming, ultimately quashing suspicions he was announcing he’d fathered his 13th child by revealing he’ll be hosting a new Kevin Hart-hosted game show called “Who’s Having My Baby?”, in which female contestants compete to see which of them will be lucky enough to be the next woman for Cannon to impregnate.

“Expect some big news tomorrow … 👀🍼,” he wrote on Monday in an Instagram Story post.

That was followed by his “Who’s Having My Baby?” reveal.

“You’re going to get some contestants that want to have your baby,” Hart explained in a short promo clip for the E! game show that was shared by Cannon on Instagram on Tuesday.

Now, Cannon is revealing that his previous reveal was a hoax, and was actually a clever bit of social media marketing for the actual new show he’s promoting, “Celebrity Prank Wars”.

According to a press release, the new series takes Cannon’s ongoing social media feud with Hart to a whole new level.

“It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as

hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War,” explains the release. “Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next — all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!”

In addition to Cannon and Hart, other celebs who’ll appear in the show include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

“Celebrity Prank War” premieres Thursday, April 6.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s multiple children have been a talking point for a while, with him most recently welcoming daughter Halo Marie Cannon on Dec. 14 with model Alyssa Scott; the pair’s second baby together.

Last month, he spoke to ET about whether he’s done having kids.

“Yeah, yeah [laughs] yeah,” he laughed, but added, “God decides when we’re done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

He said of being thrilled with the future he’s set up for his kids, “It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

As well as newest daughter Halo Marie, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.