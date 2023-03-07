Jenna Ortega reacts to Neve Campbell not returning to “Scream” for the first time for the upcoming sixth instalment in a new interview with Elle’s April 2023 issue.

Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter in the flick, says of Campbell choosing to walk away from the franchise due to a disagreement over pay: “It was really unfortunate.”

She adds of her absence, “Especially because Neve is the coolest, sweetest, most talented lady. The franchise wouldn’t be what it is without her.”

Campbell first starred as Sidney Prescott in the original “Scream” movie back in 1996.

Jenna Ortega for “Elle”. Credit: Felix Cooper

Courteney Cox has also been a part of the franchise since the beginning, starring as Gale Weathers.

“Scream 5”: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, 2022. Credit: Brownie Harris / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Ortega talks about having shaken off the nerves of joining such an iconic film series, telling the mag, “I have so much respect for the franchise that I didn’t want to do it wrong.

“I wanted to do it justice, but I also didn’t want to be ripping anybody off.”

Jenna Ortega for “Elle”. — Credit: Felix Cooper

She also admits she’s not always a big fan of everything that comes with starring in such huge flicks.

“If I want to make films so badly and I want to play characters or I want to direct and write film scores, I could do that all in my backyard. I don’t have to be doing it on a grand scale like this,” Ortega says.

“But ultimately, all the other side stuff that comes with my job, sometimes it makes it feel like it’s almost not worth it. I don’t want to feel like a walking billboard, which is a really, really scary feeling because then you feel less and less in control of your life. I feel like I’ve seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure. I don’t want to belong to anyone or anything.”