Jenna Ortega has too much going on to date right now.

The actress chats to Elle‘s April 2023 issue about starring in “Scream VI”, before the mag mentions she’s producing and starring in her first romantic comedy, “Winter Spring Summer or Fall”.

The movie doesn’t have a release date as of yet.

Despite her role in the upcoming flick, Ortega isn’t a huge fan of rom-coms herself.

The “Wednesday” star tells the magazine, “I hate being goo- goo gaga over a boy. I think it’s secretly a pride thing.

“It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy-oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

Ortega insists she isn’t dating anybody right now.

She shares, “Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out.

“And also, being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are….”

The star admits, “My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

The 20-year-old says of experiencing early-twenties anxieties: “I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public.

“I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realize that I’m not all that.”

Ortega adds of receiving compliments, “The kind words that I hear that they say about me through other people are unbelievable to me. I feel like just the people in my life see me in a way that I don’t really see myself.”