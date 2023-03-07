Attorneys are getting involved in the big “Vanderpump Rules” #Scandoval.

Raquel Leviss had her lawyers send letters to several co-stars and friends saying her FaceTime session with Tom Sandoval was recorded without permission, TMZ reported.

The letter from her legal team said that the recording “was done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

“Vanderpump” cast members and others were warned against sharing the recording of the FaceTime call, which ultimately led to Sandoval’s split from Ariana Madix, along with sexually explicit text messages she came across.

Leviss’ attorneys cited California’s revenge porn law outlawing “nonconsensual pornography,” which makes it a crime to disseminate offending material.

According to the letter, sharing the recording on social media, or forwarding it to another person, would be considered a violation by Leviss’ lawyers.

Though Sandoval wasn’t directly accused of recording the video call in the letter, sources tell TMZ that he and Leviss were the only ones on the call.

In the letter, the lawyers also demand that anyone in possession of the FaceTime recording delete it from their devices, cloud storage or “any other manner or method in which the recording may exist.”

Finally, the letter warns, “This matter should be taken very seriously.”