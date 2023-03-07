Nobody’s going to catch Jimmy Kimmel off guard this year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Oscars host revealed that he’s all ready in case there’s another big slap during the show.

Asked what he’ll do in that event, Kimmel said, “You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the shit out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run.”

Infamously, at last year’s ceremony, Will Smith got up on stage and slapped host Chris Rock during the live broadcast over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Of course, given how big a story the slap was, Kimmel will be working it into his act as this year’s returning host.

“Well, whatever I say about it, it’s going to have to be great, right?” he joked. “Because so much has been said and there’s so much focus on it. I obviously don’t want to make the whole monologue about that, but it would be ridiculous not to mention it.”

As for the show itself, Kimmel was asked whether it will be a 3-hour show, or if it will once again go over time.

“Oh, it’s preposterous! This show’s going to be a lot longer than three hours, I’ll tell you that right now,” the host said. “Alert the affiliates, we’re going long!”

Kimmel continued, “I mean, we’ve added all the categories back, so just by virtue of that, it’s going to be long, but hopefully it’ll be fun, too… But, yes, everybody’s always going to complain that it’s long. I mean, you don’t have to watch the whole thing, nobody’s holding a gun to your head. Watch the first 15 minutes and then you can go to sleep, as far as I’m concerned.”

The late-night host previously emceed the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, famously overseeing another big Academy Awards scandal, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as Best Picture winner over the tru winner, “Moonlight”.

Viewers will just have to wait and see whether the 2023 show brings more drama when the Oscars air this Sunday, March 12.