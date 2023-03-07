Drew Barrymore is getting very candid about substance abuse.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” revealed that after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, her drinking got bad enough that her therapist quit.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Admits She Still Fears Being Sent Back To Rehab

“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” she recalled of therapist Barry Michels. “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’”

She explained that she had started drinking due to the feeling that with her divorce, she had failed her two daughters.

Her longtime friend Cameron Diaz said that it was “difficult to watch” Barrymore go through that period.

“But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” Diaz said. “I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself.”

Finally, in 2019, with her talk show in the works, Barrymore was finally able to pull back on her drinking.

“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she explained, adding that she decided to stop drinking after filming her show’s first episode. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.’”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Praised After Giving Fans A Glimpse Of Her Very Messy Room

Quitting drinking also meant she was able to repair her professional relationship with Michels, and she has been seeing him once again.

“You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s**t,” Barrymore commented about how she perceives herself. “When are you going to be enough for yourself?”

She added, “I realized that just with me and my girls, I am truly happy. I’d always thought I’d be on this hamster wheel for this whole life. But maybe there will be something different before the lights go out.”