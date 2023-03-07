Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York.

Courteney Cox brought a very special guest to the “Scream VI” New York City premiere on Monday night.

Cox posed with her and David Arquette’s 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette at the star-studded bash, which was held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

The pair’s rare red carpet appearance together saw Cox don a black dress, tights and a matching velvet blazer, while her teenage daughter rocked a red gown and black heels.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cox is the only main cast member to have appeared in all six “Scream” movies, with her starring in the franchise as TV reporter Gale Weathers.

Neve Campbell famously decided to sit the movie out this time due to a salary disagreement.

“I missed working with her,” Cox told Variety of Campbell’s decision in a recent interview, adding, “but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right.”

Cox explained her “Scream” role had allowed her to stretch out in ways she hadn’t been able to in her previous roles.

“That’s a really fun character, especially at the very beginning when she was so ruthless,” Cox said of Gale.

“I was known from ‘Friends’ and ‘Family Ties’, known as the girl next door and sweet. I had to talk to [‘Scream’ director] Wes Craven and write him a letter and say, ‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute b***h,’” she said.

“It was over the top in the perfect way. You really care about the characters because they were unique, and you don’t laugh at them, you laugh with them because they’re smart. If they were dumb, they were supposed to be and they’re endearing,” the actress explained.

